Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest.