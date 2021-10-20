For the drive home in Napa: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for s…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks like it…