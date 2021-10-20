 Skip to main content
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

