Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for s…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. …