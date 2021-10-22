Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
