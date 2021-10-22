 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News