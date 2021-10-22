Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.