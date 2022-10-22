 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM PDT until SUN 3:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

