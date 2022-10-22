Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM PDT until SUN 3:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast …
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the foreca…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks …
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The Napa a…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, w…