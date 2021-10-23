 Skip to main content
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

