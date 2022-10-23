 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

