Napa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
