Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
