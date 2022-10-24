Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.