Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SUN 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.