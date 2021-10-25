This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SUN 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
