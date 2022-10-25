 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

