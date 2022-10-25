Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
