Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.