This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. R…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to…
Napa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…