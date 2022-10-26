Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.