Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

