Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

