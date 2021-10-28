Napa's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. R…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to…
Napa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…