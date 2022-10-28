Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
