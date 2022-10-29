Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.