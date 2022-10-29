This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.