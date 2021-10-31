This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
