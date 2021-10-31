 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

