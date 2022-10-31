Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
