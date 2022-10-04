This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
