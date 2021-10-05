 Skip to main content
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

