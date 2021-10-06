This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should …
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.