Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.