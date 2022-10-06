Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
