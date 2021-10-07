 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

