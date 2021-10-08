 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

