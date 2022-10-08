Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
