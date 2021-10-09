Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
