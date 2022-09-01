Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 deg…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Mod…