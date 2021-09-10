Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning until FRI 11:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.