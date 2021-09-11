This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
