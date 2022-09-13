For the drive home in Napa: Generally clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
