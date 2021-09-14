Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Napa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 d…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 deg…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luc…