This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds t…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
This evening in Napa: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bal…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
For the drive home in Napa: Generally clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It loo…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect da…