This evening's outlook for Napa: Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
