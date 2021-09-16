Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 d…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 deg…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …