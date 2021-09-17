 Skip to main content
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

