This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
