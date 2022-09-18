For the drive home in Napa: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
