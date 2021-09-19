Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.