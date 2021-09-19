This evening in Napa: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The Nap…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 d…
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the …
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 deg…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast call…