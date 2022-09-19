This evening's outlook for Napa: Considerable cloudiness. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
