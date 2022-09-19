Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Considerable cloudiness. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.