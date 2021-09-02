For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
