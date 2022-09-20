For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
