Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

