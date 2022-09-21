Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.