Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 5:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The Nap…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the …
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast call…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…