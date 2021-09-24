Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until FRI 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
