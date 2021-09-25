Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast call…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Th…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.