Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest.