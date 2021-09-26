Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Napa. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM PDT until SUN 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.