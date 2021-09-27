Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.