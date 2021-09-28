Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
